Bagent (concussion) cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Sunday and doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Eagles.

With Caleb Williams already ruled out for Week 3 due to a hamstring injury and facing a lengthier absence than that, Chicago now has a decision to make between Bagent and 38-year-old Case Keenum as to who will start Monday. Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports that the team has yet to make a call between the two, but Bagent's ability to clear the protocol for head injuries gives him a chance to be under center this week, even if Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on "Fox NFL Sunday" that he will be the backup.