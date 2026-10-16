Whether Bagent starts or serves in a backup role against the Falcons on Sunday depends largely on whether Caleb William (hamstring) is cleared to return from a three-game absence, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Williams strung together a trio of full practices during Week 6 prep, but he's not quite out of the woods yet as the team manages the third-year pro's hamstring injury. If Williams is not cleared to return, then it's not entirely clear whether Bagent or Keenum would get the starting nod, with head coach Ben Johnson being mum on those two options following Friday's practice. Bagent led the Bears to a Week 4 win against the Jets but was benched in the third quarter of Chicago's Week 5 loss to Green Bay after throwing a second interception.