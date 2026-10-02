Bagent is expected to start Sunday versus the Jets after getting first-team reps in practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. However, coach Ben Johnson has not yet confirmed the plan.

Bagent was the backup to Case Keenum in Week 3 against Philadelphia with Caleb Williams (hamstring) sidelined due to a hamstring injury. That arrangement likely had something to do with Bagent coming off a concussion, which resulted in Keenum handling much of the first-team reps in practice during the week. It appeared Keenum may have seized the starting job for Week 4 (with Williams still out of action) after leading Chicago to a win against the Eagles while throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, but Bagent's work with the first team this week during practice suggests the script is flipping again. With that said, Johnson has refused so far to announce a Week 4 starter at QB, so it can't yet be said for certain what roles Keenum and Bagent will have this weekend.