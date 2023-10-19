Bagent is expected to start Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This essentially has been the expectation since Monday when coach Matt Eberflus referred to Justin Fields (thumb) as being doubtful. Fields then missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, moving Bagent one step closer to his first NFL start, though Eberflus hasn't confirmed it would be the rookie filling in for Fields rather than journeyman Nathan Peterman. The Bears opened the season with Peterman as their backup QB before switching to Bagent at the beginning of October. The undrafted rookie then committed two turnovers filling in for Fields during Sunday's 19-13 loss to Minnesota, though he also had a rushing TD and completed 10 of his 14 passes (for 83 yards).