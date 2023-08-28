Bagent is in line for a roster spot with the Bears after the team waived fellow quarterback PJ Walker on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Bagent initially appeared to be in a battle with veteran Nathan Peterman for Chicago's No. 3 quarterback spot this preseason. However, the rookie turned some heads with his dynamic play under center, including when he completed seven of his team-high 14 passes to go along with four rushes for 23 yards during Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills. Bagent may have even earned himself a role as the team's No. 2 quarterback spot, as he would likely do a better job fitting into a scheme built around starter Justin Fields than Peterman would.