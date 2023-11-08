Bagent is expected to start Thursday's game against Carolina after the Bears listed Justin Fields (thumb) as doubtful on their final injury report, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bagent arguably has been better for fantasy purposes than he's been for the Bears, rushing for 97 yards and two TDs in three and a half games while completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt. The problem is that he's turned the ball over eight times (six interceptions, two lost fumbles), though he's at least been able to avoid sacks (five on 115 dropbacks), which have long been Fields' kryptonite. The matchup this Thursday is about as good as one could ask for, with the Panthers ruling out OLB Brian Burns (concussion) and CB CJ Henderson (concussion) and listing both starting safeties as questionable. They already have a bunch of key defenders on injured reserve, though from a fantasy standpoint they've friendlier to opposing running backs than quarterbacks -- largely because they've frequently had to chase deficits and have faced the second fewest pass attempts in the league (27.6 per game). The Bears, of course, are less likely than most other teams to blow the Panthers out of the water, as they've also among the lesser teams in the NFC and are playing with an undrafted rookie backup at QB.