Bagent will be Chicago's emergency third quarterback behind Justin Fields and Nathan Peterman against the Packers on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

A new NFL rule for the 2023 season will allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback from the 53-man roster without using one of the 48 active gameday spots. Bagent will fill such a role for the Bears, which means the rookie won't get a chance to make his NFL debut unless both Fields and Peterman get hurt. Peterman's experience ultimately helped him edge out Bagent for the top backup spot.