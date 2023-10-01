Bagent will be active as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Broncos and is expected to serve as Justin Fields' top backup moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that Bagent's move up the depth chart has nothing to do with Fields' standing with the organization amid an 0-3 start to the season; instead, the undrafted rookie has apparently made enough of an impression over his first four weeks of regular-season practices to jump veteran Nathan Peterman on the depth chart. Peterman remains on the 53-man roster but will likely be a healthy inactive for the foreseeable future so long as both Fields and Bagent are available.