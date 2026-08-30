Bagent completed 16 of 17 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for 21 yards in the Bears' 24-15 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.

Bagent wasted no time setting the tone for what would be a prolific night, hitting rookie Zavion Thomas for a 97-yard catch-and-run touchdown on Chicago's first play from scrimmage. Bagent subsequently showed some nice touch on a fourth-down scoring strike to Maurice Alexander with just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, and the only blemish on his night besides his sole incompletion was a lost fumble on a snap just inside Titans territory late in the first quarter. Bagent had a stellar two-game preseason, completing 29 of 39 pass attempts for 377 yards with a 3:1 TD:INT while adding three carries for 28 yards. However, veteran Case Keenum also was effective across three exhibitions and certainly has the experience edge, so it remains to be seen who'll garner the No. 2 quarterback job behind Caleb Williams to open the season.