Bagent completed five of nine passes for 54 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

Starting QB Caleb Williams left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, forcing Bagent into action on a wet and windy day at Soldier Field. The Bears will have a better idea of Williams' status after further testing, and they do get an extra day to prepare for a Monday night game at home against the Eagles in Week 3, but Bagent stands a good chance of getting the start for that contest with Case Keenum as his backup.