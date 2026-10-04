Bagent completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets. He also rushed four times for one yard.

After watching Case Keenum beat the Eagles in Week 3 following Caleb Williams' Week 2 hamstring injury, Bagent made his first start since his rookie campaign in 2023. Bagent had three would-be interceptions erased by penalties but threw one that counted in the second quarter, marking the first regular-season interception for the Jets defense since Week 18 of the 2024 season. The Bears rode their running game and defense to a second consecutive win in Williams' absence while Bagent managed to keep the offense on schedule. If Williams isn't ready to return in Week 5, Bagent would presumably get the starting nod against the NFC North rival Packers at Lambeau Field.