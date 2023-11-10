Bagent completed 20 of 33 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed six times for 12 yards in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Bagent mostly played the role of game manager, with his longest completion of the night a 16-yard connection with DJ Moore. The rookie once again unsurprisingly focused on Moore and Cole Kmet the most in terms of his targets, and he also completed six safe passes to running backs Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman. Bagent has picked up some valuable experience while filling in for Justin Fields (thumb) over the last four-plus games, but the latter could be back under center for a Week 11 divisional road battle against the Lions on Nov. 19.