Head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that a decision hasn't been made regarding whether Bagent, Case Keenum or Caleb Williams (hamstring) will take reps with the first-team offense during the Bears' first Week 6 practice Wednesday, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams will take back the starting job once fully healthy, but after missing the Bears' last three games due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to direct the offense Week 6 in Atlanta. Bagent has started the last two games, but after managing the Bears to a 23-12 win over the Jets in Week 4, he regressed badly in a 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5. The 26-year-old completed just 12 of 21 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions before being benched in favor of Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. As a result of the poor outing, Bagent could be at risk of dropping all the way to third on the depth chart this week if Williams is cleared to play.

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