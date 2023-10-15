Bagent took over for an injured Justin Fields (hand) with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for four yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Bagent's final numbers were certainly acceptable considering his status as an undrafted rookie seeing his first regular-season action. However, his fumble, which came on the second play of his professional career, would end up being the difference in the game, as it was returned 42 yards for a touchdown by Jordan Hicks. Bagent would later bring the Bears to within six points with his one-yard rushing score midway through the fourth quarter, but Chicago wouldn't find the end zone again. The X-rays performed on Fields' injured hand were negative, but if the MRI the quarterback is scheduled for Monday reveals a more serious injury, Bagent could be called on to start in a Week 7 home matchup against the Raiders.