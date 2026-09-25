Bagent (concussion) didn't take part in practice Friday.

The Bears placed Bagent in the concussion protocol Tuesday, and he remained away from the team's facility until Friday, when he rejoined his teammates, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. It's a sign of progress as Bagent makes his way through the protocol, but his lack of activity indicates he's trending toward not being available Monday against the Eagles. Both No. 1 QB Caleb Williams and Bagent have been listed DNPs so far this week, and if neither player is cleared to play Week 3, Case Keenum will get the call under center for Chicago.