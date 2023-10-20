Bagent is in line to be the Bears' starting quarterback Sunday against the Raiders with Justin Fields (thumb) officially ruled out, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since Justin Fields departed Chicago's Week 6 loss to the Vikings, Bagent has been the leader in the clubhouse to get the nod Week 7 over veteran Nathan Peterman, especially considering the former was active this past Sunday while the latter was not. Bagent stepped in for Fields this past Sunday and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while also losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The Bears have yet to make an official announcement on their No. 1 QB for this Sunday, but the situation should receive some clarity before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.