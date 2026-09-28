Bagent (concussion) is expected to remain the Bears' backup quarterback for Monday's game against the Eagles, while Case Keenum starts in place of the injured Caleb Williams (hamstring), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears' No. 2 quarterback for the first two games of the season, Bagent was initially lined up to start against the Eagles after Williams sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings. However, after emerging from the Vikings game with a concussion, Bagent missed the first two practices of Week 3, resulting in Keenum taking all the reps with the first-team offense. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a limited participant and had his questionable designation removed Sunday upon clearing the five-step concussion protocol, but because of his lack of prep time this week, the Bears will keep him in the backup role. Keenum will thus pick up his first start since the 2023 season, but barring a strong performance against a stout Eagles defense, the Bears would likely go with Bagent as their starter Week 4 versus the Jets in the likely event that Williams remains out.