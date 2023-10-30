Bagent completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 232 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He scored a short rushing touchdown but finished with negative yards on four attempts.

Bagent's Cinderella story lost its luster rather quickly after the undrafted rookie threw a pair of interceptions in what was supposed to be a soft matchup on paper. The 23-year-old was named the starter with Justin Fields (finger) still recovering from a thumb injury, but perhaps we see the Bears' starter back in action against the Saints next Sunday. If not, Bagent figures to be the logical option to start against New Orleans, with infamous backup Nathan Peterman being the only other option on the roster should Fields sit out.