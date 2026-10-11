Bagent completed 12 of 21 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 17 yards in the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Bagent was ultimately benched in favor of Case Keenum after his second interception of the day with under a minute remaining in the third quarter. Prior to that, he wasn't able to keep the Bears competitive on a day when Chicago's defense was consistently victimized by Jordan Love and his top two receivers, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Bagent had put together a diametrically opposite performance in his Week 4 start against the Jets, and it appears unlikely he'll have a chance to atone for Sunday's struggles anytime soon since Caleb Williams appears to have a good chance of returning from his hamstring injury in next Sunday night's Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons.