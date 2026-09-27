Bagent, who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, cleared concussion protocol Sunday and will serve as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback in Week 3, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

With Caleb Williams sitting out Monday due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain that's expected to keep him out for multiple weeks, Bagent had been the next man up to start at quarterback. However, after coming on in relief of the injured Williams in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Bagent entered concussion protocol following that game and was held out of the Bears' first two practices of Week 3. Bagent returned to the field Saturday as a limited participant before being cleared by an independent neurologist Sunday, but because he didn't have much involvement in the game plan this week, the Bears will turn to third-stringer Case Keenum to start Monday. Unless Keenum performs better than anticipated against a strong Eagles defense, Bagent will likely draw the start Week 4 versus the Jets.