Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Bagent will start Sunday's game at New Orleans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

At the same time, Eberflus relayed that Justin Fields remains "week-to-week" but may be able to mix into drills this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Since taking over for Fields in the middle of Week 6 against the Vikings, Bagent has completed 56 of 80 passes for 477 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, rushed nine times for 27 yards and two more TDs and fumbled twice (one lost) across two-plus contests.