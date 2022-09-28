Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
A rookie third-round pick, Jones has yet to make his pro debut due to a hamstring injury. He told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he "definitely had a setback" during his recovery, but he felt "really good today." Jones likely is referencing a limited practice to begin Week 2 prep, after which he didn't get back on the field for more than a week. He's now logged three consecutive capped sessions dating back to last Thursday, which indicates he may be trending toward his first appearance of the season Sunday at the Giants.