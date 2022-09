Jones (undisclosed) practiced Monday as the Bears prepare for their Week 1 game against the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Jones played in the Bears' second preseason game before sitting out the third preseason contest. If he makes it through the week of practice without a setback, the team's third-round draft choice in this year's draft is expected to be one of the top-three wide receivers for Chicago as they start the season.