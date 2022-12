Jones caught two passes for 52 yards in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Jones ran past two defenders which allowed Justin Fields to catch him in stride for a 44-yard reception while the Bears were trying to make a late comeback. His four targets was his highest total of the season. This was also the first time he had more than 10 receiving yards in a game. Although his performance was impressive, his lack of consistency will make him tough to trust in Week 17 fantasy lineups.