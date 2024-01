Jones was not targeted but posted 113 kick-return yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, Jones has not become a regular part of the Chicago offense. On the season, he caught four passes for 20 yards to go with eight rushes for 51 yards. Although Jones has two years remaining on his rookie contract, he could be battling for a roster spot in 2024.