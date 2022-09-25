site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Velus Jones: Debut still on hold
Jones (hamstring) is inactive Week 3 against the Texans.
Jones saw more reps on the practice field this week, but the third-round pick will ultimately sit in favor of more experienced contributors. His next chance to suit up will be Week 4 against the Giants.
