Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With the rookie highly likely to miss a second straight game, the Bears figure to roll with Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis as their top three receivers again. It's unclear if Jones will shake that up once he gets healthy or if he'll merely have a depth role.