Jones may be competing for a roster spot with Dante Pettis, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, Jones was most valuable as a kick returner with 642 yards. However, he recorded just 107 yards as a receiver and 103 yards on nine rushing attempts. It's possible the final wide receiver roster spots come down to special-teams play, and if Jones can impress in that capacity, he could have an edge on Pettis.