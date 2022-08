Jones (undisclosed) should see more than the anticipated six-to-10 plays that the Bears' starters are expected to receive in Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Jones missed Chicago's preseason opener with an undisclosed injury. During practices, he's shown speed and playmaking ability. It's looking as if he'll have a chance to flash those skills against Seattle, as he looks to earn a job as one of the Bears' top-three receivers.