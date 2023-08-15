Jones muffed a punt in the Bears' first preseason game, and he may be battling to earn a roster spot, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After Jones' miscue on the punt return, the coaching staff called it a teachable moment. But after a number of costly mistakes on special teams, the 2022 third-round pick may need a strong close to camp to lock down a roster spot. Jones was drafted because of his speed and potential as a returner, and he's not expected to be in consideration for any of the top-four receiver spots.