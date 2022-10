Jones rushed once for eight yards, caught one pass for 10 yards and lost a fumble on a punt return in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

Jones played 12 snaps and had a minor role in the Bears offense. However, his lost fumble on a punt in the fourth quarter gave the Commanders the ball deep in the red zone, which led to Washington scoring the game-winning touchdown. On the season, Jones has been targeted five times, which puts a limit on his upside until his role increases.