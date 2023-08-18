Jones (undisclosed) was absent from Thursday's joint practice with the Colts, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's not clear what caused Jones to miss the joint practice session, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stated that the wideout/kick returner isn't dealing with a serious injury and is with the team in Indianapolis. Jones had a rough preseason opener last week and may need to show improvement the rest of the way to earn a roster spot. If he does make the team, the 26-year-old is expected to work as the Bears' top kick returner while taking on just a minimal role on offense.