The Bears selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Jones began his career at USC before finishing up at Tennessee and will turn 25 in May. That of course leads to questions about his production in college given his age advantage, as well as questions about whether he's topped out in terms of development. Still, Jones has tools; he led the SEC in kick return yards in 2020 and 2021 and ran a blazing 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine. The Bears have tons of speed at receiver now between Jones, Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. In Jones' case, Chicago's lack of pass-catching depth could help him carve out a role early, but it's unclear if he can be more than just a speed threat.