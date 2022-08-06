Jones did not practice for a second straight day due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day", but withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw its wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-time reps whenever he's able to practice.