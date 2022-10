Jones caught one pass for five yards and rushed twice for 33 yards In the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones had at least 15 yards on each of his rushing attempts, but he just missed out on a big play when Justin Fields slightly overthrew him on a deep pass after the receiver ran past a pair of defenders. With this being his most productive game of the season, the rookie will need to post more consistent production before being a player who can be relied upon in fantasy lineups.