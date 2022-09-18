site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Velus Jones: Ruled out for Week 2
Jones (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Packers.
Jones has been officially ruled out for a second consecutive week. The rookie third-round pick will look to heal up in time to make his NFL debut in Week 3 against Houston.
