Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The rookie wideout has now turned in four straight limited practices dating back to last week, but he might need to turn in a full session Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if he remains limited Friday, Jones could still have a shot at making his NFL debut this weekend, though he likely wouldn't hold a prominent role on offense right away. The rookie is expected to make his initial impact on special teams as a return man.