Jones rushed for a 42-yard touchdown in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown along with nine carries for 103 yards and another touchdown over 12 games played.

Jones was at his best as a kick returner during his rookie season. On offense, he didn't have more than two touches in any game, though he did play more than 15 offensive snaps for the first time all season during Weeks 15 and 16, when he averaged 34 snaps. Although he'll likely remain the team's top kick returner next year, he may also see his role in the offense expand. He's under contract through 2025.