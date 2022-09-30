Jones (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and has practiced every day this week, so the rookie third-round pick could be in line to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Giants, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Jones is officially listed as questionable.

Jones has missed Chicago's first three games while recovering from a hamstring injury, but he could be ready to debut in Week 4. He played alongside the starters in three-receiver sets during the preseason, but Jones may be brought along slowly in games that count and Chicago has employed the most run-heavy offensive approach of any team in the early going, so fantasy managers are best served taking a wait-and-see approach with the rookie out of Tennessee.