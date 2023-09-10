Jones was ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Jones dealt with an undisclosed injury throughout training camp and was on the fringe of making Chicago's final 53-man roster ahead of the regular season. While he is now listed as healthy, the 2022 third-round pick won't get to see the field Week 1, as Tyler Scott and/or Trent Taylor will likely handle return duties on special teams while also slotting into reserve roles behind starting wideouts DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Equanimeous St. Brown was also ruled a healthy scratch Week 1, as it's likely he and Jones will be on the outside looking in on Chicago's wide receiver room this season.