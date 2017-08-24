Cruz hasn't gotten much run with the first-team offense, ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson reports.

Markus Wheaton's (finger) continued absence might have seemed to free up an opportunity, but the Bears have shown a clear preference for using Kendall Wright over Cruz out of the slot. The 30-year-old did have six targets and a touchdown in the preseason opener, but Wright dominated first-team slot work while finding the end zone in the second exhibition contest. Cruz likely will open the year fourth or fifth on the depth chart, if he even makes the final roster.