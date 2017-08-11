Bears' Victor Cruz: Hauls in touchdown against Broncos

Cruz caught three of six targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.

Cruz worked primarily out of the slot during the Bears' offseason program, and with Cameron Meredith and Kevin White likely to lock down the starting receiving jobs on the outside, that's probably Cruz's best chance to make an impact. The veteran will still need to beat out Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton to garner enough targets to warrant fantasy consideration, so expectations should probably remain in check.