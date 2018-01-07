Young (triceps) notched two sacks in four games before being placed on injured reserve in Week 5.

Young is signed with the Bears through 2018, and in his four years with the team he's recorded 26 sacks in 50 games. Should he make a healthy return to the lineup, he'll be a solid IDP option, based on his ability to pile up sacks.

