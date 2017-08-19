Play

Young (groin) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Young has had trouble with a strained groin in recent practices, so his availability for Saturday's exhibition suggests he's good to go moving forward. He's expected to slot in as a starting outside linebacker opposite the ascending Leonard Floyd.

