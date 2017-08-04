Bears' Willie Young: Misses second-consecutive practice Friday
Young missed his second-straight practice with a strained groin, reports Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.
As long as this doesn't turn into a long-term injury, Young will be counted upon as a rotational player who is excellent at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. He's notched 24 sacks over the past three seasons with the Bears, and especially with Pernell McPhee (knee) struggling with an injury of his own, Young could end up being a sneaky IDP option should McPhee miss a significant number of regular-season games.
