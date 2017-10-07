Bears' Willie Young: Monday's status wildly up in air
Young (triceps) did not practice Saturday and is considered doubtful for Monday's divisional showdown with Minnesota, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
If Young can't play, the Chicago linebacking corps might be without three of its starting four linebackers. In such case, Phernell McPhee would be the likely replacement for Young.
More News
-
Bears' Willie Young: Posts another sack in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Registers sack in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Records sack in third preseason game•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Misses second consecutive practice Friday•
-
Browns' Kenny Britt: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...