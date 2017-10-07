Play

Young (triceps) will likely require season-ending surgery, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Young reportedly has a torn triceps that will require surgery, which would make him the third Bears defender to be lost for the season. The veteran outside linebacker is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Vikings, but the Bears could take an extra day or two to evaluate before making an official announcement.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories