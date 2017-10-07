Bears' Willie Young: Possibly out for season
Young (triceps) will likely require season-ending surgery, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Young reportedly has a torn triceps that will require surgery, which would make him the third Bears defender to be lost for the season. The veteran outside linebacker is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Vikings, but the Bears could take an extra day or two to evaluate before making an official announcement.
More News
-
Bears' Willie Young: Monday's status wildly up in air•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Posts another sack in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Registers sack in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Records sack in third preseason game•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bears' Willie Young: Misses second consecutive practice Friday•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...