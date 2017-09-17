Bears' Willie Young: Registers sack in Sunday defeat
Young recorded a pair of tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Young was able to record his first sack of the season despite Tampa Bay using a run-heavy approach in a blowout win. As a rotational player, he doesn't get enough consistent opportunities to be a strong IDP option.
