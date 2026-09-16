Woods (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Woods popped up on the Bears' injury report last week due to a groin injury, which prevented him from playing in this past Sunday's regular-season opener against the Panthers. The Bears gave up 37 points in that game, so Woods' return against the Vikings this Sunday would be a significant boost to Chicago's secondary. The veteran safety will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Week 2.