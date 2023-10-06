Ngakoue recorded a sack and three tackles in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday.
Ngakoue has two sacks on the season while averaging 2.2 tackles per game. His IDP value is at its best when he gets rolling in the sack column, as he came into this season with at least 9.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. When he fails to collect a sack, his weekly IDP value is often low.
